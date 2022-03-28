Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 400 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,020,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,089,000 after purchasing an additional 73,757 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 82,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPC opened at $128.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.19 and a twelve month high of $142.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

