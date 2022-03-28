Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 5,684 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Great Diamond Partners LLC decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,684 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,738.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.65.

XOM opened at $85.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $360.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $91.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.22.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

