Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$40.36.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Mahon sold 62,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.18, for a total value of C$2,501,507.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,795,292.83. Also, Director Arshil Jamal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.00, for a total transaction of C$1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,235,000.

GWO traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$36.34. The stock had a trading volume of 85,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,310. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93, a current ratio of 14.96 and a quick ratio of 12.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78. Great-West Lifeco has a 1-year low of C$33.06 and a 1-year high of C$41.50.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$18.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.1399997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 53.69%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

