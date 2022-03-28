Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $169.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 2,128 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 59,114 shares.The stock last traded at $153.11 and had previously closed at $152.05.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 4th quarter valued at $600,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.03 and a 200 day moving average of $131.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $250.17 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 31.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

