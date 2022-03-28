Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Guangdong Investment stock remained flat at $$69.22 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836. Guangdong Investment has a 12-month low of $60.53 and a 12-month high of $92.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.27.

Guangdong Investment Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store, operation and management, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

