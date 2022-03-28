Gulden (NLG) Hits Market Cap of $3.99 Million

Gulden (NLG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. Gulden has a market capitalization of $3.99 million and approximately $5,395.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.79 or 0.00273273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00012920 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001439 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 562,424,811 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

