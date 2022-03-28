Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 683 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,420 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,848 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

In other news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,836,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $37,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $80.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.71. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $66.33 and a 12 month high of $137.43.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

