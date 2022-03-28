Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Short Interest Update

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 76.3% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

GUKYF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.20. 2,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.76. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the Republic of Algeria. It operates through the following segments: Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Corporate, and Algeria. The Kurdistan Region of Iraq segment comprises of the Shaikan and the Erbil office which provides support to the operations in Kurdistan, as well as segmental information relating to the previously held Akri-Bijeel, Sheikh Adi and Ber Bahr blocks.

