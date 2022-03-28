Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Short Interest Down 78.3% in March

Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 78.3% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS HMMR remained flat at $$0.57 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,236. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.80. Hammer Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.41.
Hammer Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
