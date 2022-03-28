Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Short Interest Down 78.3% in March

Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 78.3% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS HMMR remained flat at $$0.57 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,236. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.80. Hammer Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.41.

Get Hammer Technology alerts:

Hammer Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hammer Technology Holdings invests in financial services and wireless technology. The company develops high speed fixed wireless service for residential, small business, and enterprise clients using its wireless fiber platform, Hammer Wireless AIR, as well as mobility networks, such as 4G/LTE; and over-the-top services comprising voice, SMS, collaboration, and hosting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hammer Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammer Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.