Hancock Whitney Corp Has $253,000 Stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,089 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 144,589 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 220,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 284,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $44.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.51. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $248.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.09%.

ABCB has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

