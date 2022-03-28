Hancock Whitney Corp Has $264,000 Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,643,000 after purchasing an additional 833,701 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,371,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Sanofi by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,508,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,925,000 after buying an additional 1,098,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sanofi by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,315,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,620,000 after buying an additional 264,840 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sanofi by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,623,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,271,000 after buying an additional 71,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SNY shares. Liberum Capital raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

SNY opened at $51.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $130.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $54.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.28.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

