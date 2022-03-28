Hancock Whitney Corp Has $299,000 Stake in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,647 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNSL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 151.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 57,309.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 30.4% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 14,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

NASDAQ CNSL opened at $5.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $318.48 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Consolidated Communications from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Consolidated Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.