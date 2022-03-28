Hancock Whitney Corp Has $320,000 Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBSH. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 7,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 53,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Shares of CBSH opened at $72.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.85. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.81 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.59.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The business had revenue of $355.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 37.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.59%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 9,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $631,082.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $650,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,018. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.17.

Commerce Bancshares Profile (Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.