Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 179 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,993 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Splunk were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in Splunk by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,126 shares of the software company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Splunk by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Splunk by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,535 shares of the software company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the software company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.0% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Splunk from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $142.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.45 and a 52-week high of $176.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.56 and its 200 day moving average is $132.33.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 104.67% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The company had revenue of $901.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $32,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,012 shares of company stock worth $356,253 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

