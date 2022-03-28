Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 4,022 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,022 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMLP. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 457.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 536.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $38.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.94. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $39.73.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

