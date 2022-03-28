Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 7 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Booking by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,189,000 after purchasing an additional 139,771 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,101,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Booking by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,524,551,000 after buying an additional 122,091 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Booking by 1,973.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,495,000 after buying an additional 86,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Booking by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 134,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,038,000 after buying an additional 57,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,247.93 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,796.45 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,317.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,358.31. The stock has a market cap of $92.31 billion, a PE ratio of 79.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 87.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,729.00.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

