Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.33% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.
Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $54.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.46. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $39.07 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,084,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,627,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,602,000 after buying an additional 208,313 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,028,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,475,000 after acquiring an additional 164,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hancock Whitney Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.
