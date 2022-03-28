Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $54.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.46. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $39.07 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $318.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,084,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,627,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,602,000 after buying an additional 208,313 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,028,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,475,000 after acquiring an additional 164,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.