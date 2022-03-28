Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,315 ($17.31) to GBX 1,205 ($15.86) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,650 ($21.72) to GBX 1,530 ($20.14) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,166.17.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Shares of HRGLY remained flat at $$28.65 during midday trading on Monday. 2,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.2824 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

About Hargreaves Lansdown (Get Rating)

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.