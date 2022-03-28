Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) Trading Down 16.7%

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (CVE:HVT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 16.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 122,005 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 171,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market capitalization of C$12.63 million and a PE ratio of -1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05.

Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.75 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Harvest One Cannabis Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harvest One Cannabis Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Nutraceutical, and Consumer. The Medical and Nutraceutical segment is involved in the processing, manufacturing, and distribution of cannabis-based food supplement products.

