Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts Give INDUS (ETR:INH) a €44.00 Price Target

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($48.35) target price on INDUS (ETR:INH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($42.86) target price on INDUS in a report on Friday.

Shares of ETR:INH opened at €27.65 ($30.38) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €32.13 and a 200-day moving average of €32.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.66. The firm has a market cap of $743.66 million and a P/E ratio of 15.55. INDUS has a twelve month low of €27.50 ($30.22) and a twelve month high of €37.40 ($41.10).

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

