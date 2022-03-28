Head-To-Head Analysis: Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) and Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI)

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) and Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sanara MedTech and Cadre’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanara MedTech $15.59 million 13.74 -$4.36 million ($0.64) -43.86 Cadre $427.29 million 1.92 N/A N/A N/A

Cadre has higher revenue and earnings than Sanara MedTech.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sanara MedTech and Cadre, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanara MedTech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cadre 0 1 5 0 2.83

Sanara MedTech currently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.31%. Cadre has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.46%. Given Sanara MedTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sanara MedTech is more favorable than Cadre.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.8% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Cadre shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sanara MedTech and Cadre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanara MedTech -21.10% -16.89% -14.72% Cadre N/A N/A N/A

About Sanara MedTech (Get Rating)

Sanara MedTech, Inc.engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

About Cadre (Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

