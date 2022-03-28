Head to Head Comparison: SCVX (NYSE:SCVX) and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)

SCVX (NYSE:SCVX – Get Rating) and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SCVX and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCVX 0 0 0 0 N/A GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 1 5 3 0 2.22

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.30%. Given GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than SCVX.

Profitability

This table compares SCVX and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCVX N/A -377.51% 4.12% GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft -3.20% -7.43% -2.78%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SCVX and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCVX N/A N/A -$13.12 million N/A N/A GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft $5.47 billion 1.34 -$191.04 million ($1.16) -34.99

SCVX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.1% of SCVX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of SCVX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

SCVX has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

SCVX Company Profile (Get Rating)

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions. The Business Area Solutions segment provides process solutions for the dairy, food, beverage, pharma, and chemical industries. The company was formerly known as mg technologies ag and changed its name to GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in 2005. The company has a strategic partnership with SAP SE. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

