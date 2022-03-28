Head to Head Review: 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) and China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG)

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) and China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares 36Kr and China Recycling Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 36Kr -60.87% -58.54% -38.22% China Recycling Energy N/A 4.68% 3.73%

This table compares 36Kr and China Recycling Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 36Kr $59.27 million 0.69 -$42.95 million ($0.74) -1.42 China Recycling Energy $870,000.00 52.50 $4.05 million N/A N/A

China Recycling Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 36Kr.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for 36Kr and China Recycling Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 36Kr 0 0 1 0 3.00 China Recycling Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

36Kr presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 471.43%. Given 36Kr’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 36Kr is more favorable than China Recycling Energy.

Risk and Volatility

36Kr has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Recycling Energy has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of 36Kr shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of China Recycling Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of China Recycling Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

China Recycling Energy beats 36Kr on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 36Kr (Get Rating)

36Kr Holdings Inc. offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, offline events, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About China Recycling Energy (Get Rating)

China Recycling Energy Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China. The company was founded by Guo Hua Ku on May 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Xi’an, China.

