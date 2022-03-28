Head to Head Review: Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) vs. Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE)

Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS – Get Rating) and Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Borqs Technologies and Arbe Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borqs Technologies N/A N/A N/A Arbe Robotics N/A N/A -33.03%

This table compares Borqs Technologies and Arbe Robotics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borqs Technologies $26.75 million 0.91 -$35.50 million N/A N/A Arbe Robotics $2.25 million 164.59 -$58.09 million N/A N/A

Borqs Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Arbe Robotics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Borqs Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of Arbe Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Borqs Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Borqs Technologies and Arbe Robotics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borqs Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Arbe Robotics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Arbe Robotics has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 168.46%. Given Arbe Robotics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arbe Robotics is more favorable than Borqs Technologies.

About Borqs Technologies (Get Rating)

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on software, development services, and products that provides Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company offers commercial grade Android platform software and service solutions to address vertical market segment needs through the targeted BorqsWare software platform solutions. Its BorqsWare software platform consists of BorqsWare Client software that has been used in Android phones, tablets, watches, and various Internet-of-things devices; and BorqsWare Server software platform that includes back-end server software that allows customers to develop their own mobile end-to-end services for their devices. The company primarily serves mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device original equipment manufacturers, and mobile operators, as well as product solutions of mobile connected devices for enterprise and consumer applications. Borqs Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Arbe Robotics (Get Rating)

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc., is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

