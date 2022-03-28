Head-To-Head Review: Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) & TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT)

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) and TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.1% of Mandiant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of TransAct Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Mandiant shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of TransAct Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mandiant and TransAct Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mandiant 1 5 0 0 1.83 TransAct Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Mandiant currently has a consensus price target of $18.67, suggesting a potential downside of 16.63%. TransAct Technologies has a consensus price target of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 92.22%. Given TransAct Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TransAct Technologies is more favorable than Mandiant.

Risk and Volatility

Mandiant has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransAct Technologies has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mandiant and TransAct Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mandiant $483.45 million 10.83 $916.14 million $3.81 5.88 TransAct Technologies $39.39 million 1.62 -$4.14 million ($0.47) -15.13

Mandiant has higher revenue and earnings than TransAct Technologies. TransAct Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mandiant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mandiant and TransAct Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mandiant 149.32% -13.14% -3.48% TransAct Technologies -10.52% -23.77% -17.81%

Summary

Mandiant beats TransAct Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mandiant (Get Rating)

Mandiant, Inc. operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other. Its portfolio includes Mandiant Solutions, which include threat intelligence, security validation, and automated alert investigation integrated in the Mandiant Advantage platform, managed services, and professional services. The company was founded by Ashar Aziz on February 18, 2004, and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

About TransAct Technologies (Get Rating)

TransAct Technologies, Inc. operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets. The company was founded in June 1996 and is headquartered in Hamden, CT.

