Head to Head Survey: CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCP) & Seaboard (NYSE:SEB)

Seaboard (NYSE:SEB – Get Rating) and CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Seaboard and CHS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seaboard 6.18% 13.47% 7.99% CHS 2.31% 13.93% 5.04%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Seaboard and CHS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seaboard 0 0 0 0 N/A CHS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Seaboard has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CHS has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.9% of Seaboard shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.2% of Seaboard shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of CHS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Seaboard and CHS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seaboard $9.23 billion 0.51 $570.00 million $490.36 8.32 CHS $38.45 billion N/A $553.95 million N/A N/A

Seaboard has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CHS.

Summary

Seaboard beats CHS on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seaboard (Get Rating)

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The company was founded by Otto Bresky in 1918 and is headquartered in Merriam, KS.

About CHS (Get Rating)

CHS Inc., an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids. The company also processes and sells crude oil into refined petroleum products under the Cenex brand name to member cooperatives and other independent retailers through a network of approximately 1,500 sites; and provides transportation services. In addition, it markets grains and oilseeds; and offers seeds, crop nutrients, crop protection products, animal feed, animal health products, refined and renewable fuels, and propane, as well as refined oils, meal, soy flour, and processed sunflower products. Further, the company produces and sells nitrogen-based products, including methanol, UAN and urea, and related products; manufactures, packages, and distributes vegetable oil-based products, such as packaged oils, margarine, mayonnaise, flavored dressings, sauces, and other food products; and offers cooperatives with various loans that meet commercial agriculture needs and loans to individual producers, as well as consulting and commodity risk management services. CHS Inc. was incorporated in 1936 and is headquartered in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota.

