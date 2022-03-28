Head to Head Survey: Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) and SQL Technologies (NASDAQ:SKYX)

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) and SQL Technologies (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Orion Energy Systems and SQL Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Energy Systems 0 2 1 0 2.33 SQL Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Orion Energy Systems presently has a consensus target price of $5.67, indicating a potential upside of 98.83%. Given Orion Energy Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Orion Energy Systems is more favorable than SQL Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.0% of Orion Energy Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Orion Energy Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.2% of SQL Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Orion Energy Systems and SQL Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Energy Systems 21.33% 13.75% 9.16% SQL Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Orion Energy Systems has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SQL Technologies has a beta of -3687.14, meaning that its share price is 368,814% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orion Energy Systems and SQL Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Energy Systems $116.84 million 0.76 $26.13 million $0.95 3.00 SQL Technologies $40,000.00 24,322.84 -$5.73 million N/A N/A

Orion Energy Systems has higher revenue and earnings than SQL Technologies.

Summary

Orion Energy Systems beats SQL Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM), Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces and sells commercial lighting and energy management systems to wholesale contractors. The Engineered Systems segment develops and sells lighting products, and provides construction and engineering services for commercial lighting, and energy management systems. The Distribution Services segment markets lighting products to agencies and distributors. The company was founded in April 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

SQL Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SQL Technologies Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed into a ceiling's electrical outlet box; and second-generation technology provides a platform that is designed to enhance safety and lifestyle of homes and other buildings. It offers power-plugs; universal power-plug and receptacle products; and smart products. The company was formerly known as Safety Quick Lighting & Fans Corp. and changed its name to SQL Technologies Corp. in August 2016. SQL Technologies Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida.

