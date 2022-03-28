Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) PT Lowered to $50.00 at BTIG Research

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BTIG Research from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HCAT. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.69.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.00. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.17 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 63.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 4,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $110,283.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $130,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,633,434 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at $6,029,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,189,000 after acquiring an additional 23,211 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 802,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,786,000 after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 7,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 11,581 shares during the last quarter.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

