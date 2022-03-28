Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HRGet Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.45. Healthcare Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HRGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $136.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.64 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on HR shares. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,288,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,516. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average of $30.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 61.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $33.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 275.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,282,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,845,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,853 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 431,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,228 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,810,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,578,000 after acquiring an additional 493,380 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

