HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Short Interest Update

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, an increase of 321.9% from the February 28th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 870,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have commented on HDELY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HeidelbergCement from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on HeidelbergCement from €59.00 ($64.84) to €56.00 ($61.54) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised HeidelbergCement from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on HeidelbergCement from €74.00 ($81.32) to €68.00 ($74.73) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HeidelbergCement has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of HDELY stock opened at $11.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

