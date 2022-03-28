Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 95.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Heska were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSKA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Heska in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heska in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heska in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Heska during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Heska during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSKA opened at $135.00 on Monday. Heska Co. has a twelve month low of $119.63 and a twelve month high of $275.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,227.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $68.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HSKA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Heska from $310.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.67.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

