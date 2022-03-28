Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $352.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) will announce $352.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $367.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $326.30 million. Hilltop posted sales of $523.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $389.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.11 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hilltop by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 84,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Hilltop by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.13. The company had a trading volume of 303,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,460. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.85. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $28.87 and a 12-month high of $39.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

