Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

HMLP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley lowered their target price on Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

Shares of Höegh LNG Partners stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.63. 909,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The company has a market cap of $220.83 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.60.

Höegh LNG Partners ( NYSE:HMLP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.07). Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 42.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 143.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 19,792 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 117,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 63,588 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 17.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Höegh LNG Partners (Get Rating)

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.