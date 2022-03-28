Hoertkorn Richard Charles Trims Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 5.3% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total value of $8,203,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.33.

PG traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $153.88. 4,199,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,513,157. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $372.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $130.29 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.56.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

