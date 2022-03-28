Holley (NYSE:HLLY) vs. Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) and Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.3% of Holley shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of Tenneco shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Tenneco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Holley and Tenneco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holley $692.85 million 2.23 -$27.14 million N/A N/A Tenneco $18.04 billion 0.08 $35.00 million $0.42 42.57

Tenneco has higher revenue and earnings than Holley.

Risk and Volatility

Holley has a beta of -0.23, meaning that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenneco has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Holley and Tenneco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holley N/A 4.76% 0.93% Tenneco 0.19% 59.64% 1.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Holley and Tenneco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holley 0 0 5 0 3.00 Tenneco 0 4 0 0 2.00

Holley presently has a consensus price target of $15.05, suggesting a potential upside of 12.65%. Tenneco has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.86%. Given Holley’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Holley is more favorable than Tenneco.

Summary

Tenneco beats Holley on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Holley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Holley Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software. It also offers wheels, chassis and suspension products, helmets, head and neck restraints, seat belts, firesuits, and electronic control and monitoring systems. The company sells its products under the Holley, Holley EFI, APR, MSD, Flowmaster, Powerteq, Accel, and Simpson brands to retailers directly, as well as through distributors and online channel. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Tenneco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenneco, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers. The Powertrain segment focuses on original equipment powertrain products for automotive, heavy duty, and industrial applications. The Ride Performance segment sells ride performance solutions and systems to a global original equipment customer base, including noise, vibration, and harshness performance materials, advanced suspension technologies, ride control, and braking. The Motorparts segment consists of broad portfolio of brand-name products in the global vehicle aftermarket within seven product categories including shocks and struts, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, engine, emissions, and maintenance. The company was founded on April 1, 1940 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

