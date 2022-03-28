HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HTBI. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on HomeTrust Bancshares from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $30.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average is $30.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.80 million, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $32.60.

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $37.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.93 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 13.94%. Analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $190,991.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 99,216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

