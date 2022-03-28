Honest (HNST) Trading Up 0.3% This Week

Honest (HNST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 28th. One Honest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Honest has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Honest has a market cap of $1.70 million and $76,015.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00048370 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,374.46 or 0.07088822 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,511.01 or 0.99807660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00047110 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Buying and Selling Honest

