Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Cut to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim downgraded shares of Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

HNST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Honest from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Honest from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honest from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honest has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.88.

NASDAQ:HNST opened at $4.68 on Friday. Honest has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The company has a market cap of $426.01 million and a PE ratio of -10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82.

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Honest had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 96.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.59 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Honest will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 6,047 shares of Honest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $35,133.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Honest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,841,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honest by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,501,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,271 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honest by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Honest by 249.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 28,503 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honest Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

