Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.16

Shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 521552 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Hong Kong and China Gas alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,996,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,654 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Hong Kong and China Gas were worth $7,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong and China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong and China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.