Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRLGet Rating) will report $3.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.15 billion. Hormel Foods reported sales of $2.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year sales of $12.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.33 billion to $12.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.47 billion to $12.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRLGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

HRL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.86.

HRL traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $50.40. 1,858,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214,403. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.10. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $53.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

In related news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 3,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $180,692.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,695 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,651,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,111,000 after buying an additional 991,964 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 134,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

