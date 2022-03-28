Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,000 Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 37.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,195,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,861 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 110.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,964,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,969 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 409.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 864,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,563,000 after acquiring an additional 694,664 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 959,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,671,000 after acquiring an additional 573,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,552,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,471,000 after acquiring an additional 365,854 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $1,688,097.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $29,007.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,331 shares of company stock worth $5,780,565 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $53.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.03 and a 200 day moving average of $46.95. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $36.47 and a 52 week high of $53.39.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.36%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

