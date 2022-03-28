Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.93.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.35 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average is $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $103,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $54,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,885 shares of company stock valued at $696,713. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,579,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 93,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 48,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

