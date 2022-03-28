Hush Price Tops $0.24 (HUSH)

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Hush coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000511 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. Hush has a total market cap of $2.89 million and $7,202.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

