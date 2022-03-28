ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ICFI. Zacks Investment Research cut ICF International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.50.

NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $94.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. ICF International has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $108.23.

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.47 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 4.58%. ICF International’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ICF International will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.01%.

In related news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total transaction of $511,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in ICF International by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its position in ICF International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 75,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in ICF International by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in ICF International by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 113,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,094,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in ICF International in the 3rd quarter worth about $616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

