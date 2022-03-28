ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Short Interest Update

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 909,200 shares, an increase of 150.4% from the February 28th total of 363,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 668,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NYSE ICL traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,774,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,945. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.41. ICL Group has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $12.70.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ICL Group had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICL Group will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.1318 dividend. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICL. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 65.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 48,374 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the second quarter worth about $845,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 3,128.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 194,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the third quarter worth about $44,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ICL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

