IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Sets New 1-Year High at $114.21

Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $114.21 and last traded at $113.93, with a volume of 370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.88.

Separately, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.69 and its 200 day moving average is $107.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.53.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). IDACORP had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $335.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in IDACORP by 347.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDACORP Company Profile (NYSE:IDA)

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

