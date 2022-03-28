Idavoll Network (IDV) Price Tops $0.0099 on Major Exchanges

Idavoll Network (IDV) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Idavoll Network has a market cap of $8.88 million and approximately $425,181.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Idavoll Network has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00047391 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,400.11 or 0.07106996 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,788.49 or 0.99888767 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00046760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00054794 BTC.

Idavoll Network Coin Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,886,640 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Buying and Selling Idavoll Network

