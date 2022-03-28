IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,013,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,270,000 after purchasing an additional 812,865 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,244,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,928,000 after purchasing an additional 265,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,072,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,610,000 after purchasing an additional 564,545 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,977,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,794 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,154,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,596 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.40.

NYSE INFO opened at $108.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.90. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $88.81 and a 12 month high of $135.82. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In other news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $665,026.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit (Get Rating)

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

