Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a growth of 231.0% from the February 28th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Ilika stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. Ilika has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.88.

Ilika Plc is a pioneer in solid-state battery technology with their innovative Stereax micro batteries designed for Industrial IoT and MedTech markets, and their Goliath large format batteries for the electric vehicle and consumer electronics markets. Stereax battery technology offers compelling advantages over conventional lithium ion batteries, including smaller footprint, high energy density, non-toxic materials, faster charging, increased cycle life, low leakage and reduced flammability.

