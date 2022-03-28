Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a growth of 231.0% from the February 28th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Ilika stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. Ilika has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.88.
Ilika Company Profile (Get Rating)
