Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $255.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $262.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.54.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $211.75 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $202.79 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The company has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,602,000 after purchasing an additional 366,036 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,980,000 after purchasing an additional 120,239 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

